Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 2,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.5% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $448,238,974 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $21.17 on Tuesday, reaching $2,922.66. The stock had a trading volume of 16,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,292. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,927.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,806.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

