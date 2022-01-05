Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Douglas R. Timmerman Sells 2,916 Shares

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.14. 75,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,975. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALLY. Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 236.7% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,438,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

