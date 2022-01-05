Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Douglas R. Timmerman Sells 2,916 Shares

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ally Financial stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.14. 75,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,975. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on ALLY. Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.47.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 236.7% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,438,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
