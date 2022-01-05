AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of ALVR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,027. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50. AlloVir has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $48.31.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Research analysts expect that AlloVir will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $134,194.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $192,826.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,400 in the last ninety days. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,145,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,695,000 after buying an additional 139,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,716,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

