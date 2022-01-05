Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

ALGS opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $37.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,440,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,657,000 after buying an additional 180,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 155,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 59.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 983,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 368,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 2,859.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 453,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 58,307 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

