Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALFVY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

