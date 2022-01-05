Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

