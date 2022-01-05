Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,825 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.14% of Albertsons Companies worth $20,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 400,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 62,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 30,144 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Shares of ACI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,928. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

