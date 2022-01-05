Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the November 30th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

AKZOY opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $33.46 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7818 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

