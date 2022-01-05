Akropolis (AKRO) Price Hits $0.0248 on Exchanges

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $86.46 million and $9.98 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00052699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Akropolis

AKRO is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,910,214 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

