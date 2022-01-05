Akroma Achieves Market Cap of $230,216.48 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market cap of $230,216.48 and $904.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.58 or 0.08195894 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00074274 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 99% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

