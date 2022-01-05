Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

AKAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $116.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.52. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.