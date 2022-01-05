AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price boosted by Pi Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BOS. Cormark set a C$53.00 price target on AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, reiterated a buy rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.40.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$43.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$15.49 and a one year high of C$47.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.34.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$141.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 2.6499999 EPS for the current year.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.