AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price boosted by Pi Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BOS. Cormark set a C$53.00 price target on AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, reiterated a buy rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.40.
Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$43.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$15.49 and a one year high of C$47.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.34.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.