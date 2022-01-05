Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.51.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $170.80 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion and a PE ratio of -14.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $1,662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,175,824 shares of company stock worth $215,894,601. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 37,297 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

