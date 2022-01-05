AIA Group Ltd Takes $212,000 Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE AMT opened at $282.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.51 and its 200-day moving average is $278.57. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $128.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.