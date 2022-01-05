AIA Group Ltd Makes New $146,000 Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,795 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,284,000 after purchasing an additional 471,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.