AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in December

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AGFAF opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. AgraFlora Organics International has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $11.40.
About AgraFlora Organics International
Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for AgraFlora Organics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgraFlora Organics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.