AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in December

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AGFAF opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. AgraFlora Organics International has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Agra Ventures Ltd. engages in the provision of cannabis products. Its brands include Canutra Naturals, Howl Brands, Whole Hemp Health, Eurasia Infused Cosmetics, Health Cap, Sports Cap, and Potluck. The company was founded on June 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

