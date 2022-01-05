Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 20,330 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $303,481,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of eBay by 6,736.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 537,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,731,000 after buying an additional 529,543 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.45 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In other news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,165 shares of company stock worth $6,202,131 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

