Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 28.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN opened at $407.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.43.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

