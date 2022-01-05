Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $290.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $205.33 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.52.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

