Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,327 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,178 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FDX opened at $258.55 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.40 and a 200-day moving average of $258.52.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

