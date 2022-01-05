Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will post sales of $10.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.76 million to $13.14 million. Affimed reported sales of $11.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $45.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.32 million to $49.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $69.54 million, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $5.36 on Friday. Affimed has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $526.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.