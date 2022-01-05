Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $659.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to post $659.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $660.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $658.21 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $554.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.29.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,555,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,107,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMG traded down $6.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.35. The company had a trading volume of 320,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,777. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

