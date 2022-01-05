Aeternity (AE) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $46.34 million and $2.94 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeternity has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 394,792,584 coins and its circulating supply is 348,971,640 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

