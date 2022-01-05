Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aemetis, Inc. is an advanced fuels and renewable chemicals company. It produces renewable chemicals and fuels using patented microbes and processes. Aemetis owns and operates an ethanol animal feed plant in California to produce D5 Advanced Biofuels using the sorghum/biogas/CHP pathway. The Company also built, owns, and operates a renewable chemicals and advanced fuels production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality, distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in Europe and Asia. Aemetis, Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $430.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of -0.38.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aemetis will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aemetis news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $286,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $220,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,862 shares of company stock worth $2,238,811. Corporate insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 259,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 180,941 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,409,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 734.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 73,452 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

