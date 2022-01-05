Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Update

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 937,400 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the November 30th total of 686,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 43,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $159,499.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Armen Shanafelt acquired 14,685 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $53,600.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 229,592 shares of company stock valued at $846,102. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGLE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $8.79.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

