AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,571 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,935,323,000 after buying an additional 1,151,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,112 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,131,000 after purchasing an additional 307,090 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,226,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,336,000 after purchasing an additional 767,464 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TD. boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

NYSE TD opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $56.26 and a 12 month high of $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.55%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

