AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 191 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $101,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $486,438.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $75.68 and a one year high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.65.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

