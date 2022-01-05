Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 239 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 363.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.46.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $848,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,070 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,490 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $251.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of -50.81 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.46. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.00 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

