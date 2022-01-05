Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

