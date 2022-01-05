Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,590,000 after buying an additional 45,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after buying an additional 2,725,936 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,661,000 after purchasing an additional 210,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

