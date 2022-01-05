Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 51,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 25,484 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock worth $101,124,408. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $162.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

