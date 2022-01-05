Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,697,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,022 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Energy Transfer worth $16,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 95,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,834,000 after purchasing an additional 145,200 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ET shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.29. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 33.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

