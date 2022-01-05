Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $17.63 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Etsy worth $17,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its stake in Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 693.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy stock opened at $200.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.80 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $7,307,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,715 shares of company stock worth $67,613,922 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.52.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

