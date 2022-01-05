Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $16,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of IYG opened at $200.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.43. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

