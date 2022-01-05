Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 325,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.