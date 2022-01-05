Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 21,191 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $74,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

