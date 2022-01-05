Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 9.3% over the last three years.

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.47. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $19.91.

In related news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Advent Capital Management /De/ sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,630.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 47.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 55,069 shares in the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

