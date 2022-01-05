Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,623 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $78,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 622,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,062,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.11.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $237.05 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.15 and a 12 month high of $243.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

