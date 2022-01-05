Adshares (ADS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.02 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $2.69 or 0.00006084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $58.84 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00181709 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010727 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000561 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 21,832,943 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

