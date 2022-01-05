Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,588.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,940 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 23,463 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.5% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

Adobe stock traded down $11.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $552.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,206. The company has a market capitalization of $263.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $631.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $623.63. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

