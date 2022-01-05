Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.80

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

ACET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

The stock has a market cap of $542.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Sinclair acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

