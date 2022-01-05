Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Short Interest Update

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ADMG opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group

Adamant DRI Processing & Minerals Group engages in the mining, process, production and sale of direct reduced iron feed stock. The company was founded on March 13,1964 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

