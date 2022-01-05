Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Up 63.8% in December

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 973,200 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the November 30th total of 594,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

