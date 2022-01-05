Acuity Brands (AYI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Acuity Brands to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AYI opened at $216.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $114.54 and a 1-year high of $224.59.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acuity Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Acuity Brands worth $21,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.77.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

