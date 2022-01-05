ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACMR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

ACMR opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.42. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

