Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Shares Sold by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital lowered its position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,018 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital owned approximately 1.90% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 11.0% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 102,241 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund alerts:

NYSE:JEQ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.24. 502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,806. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.00.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.9805 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.43.

About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.