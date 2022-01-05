AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $44.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $13.27 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Lo purchased 86,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $788,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 343,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,150 in the last ninety days. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 2,353.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 69,415 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,495,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

