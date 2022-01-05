AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.58.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.