AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

ELUXY opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.13. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

