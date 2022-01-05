Aave (AAVE) Price Hits $252.18

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Aave has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and approximately $359.64 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aave has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Aave coin can currently be bought for about $252.18 or 0.00545153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00055194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aave

Aave is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,477,511 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

